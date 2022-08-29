Black Desert confirms date for next Heidel Ball, graduates seasonal toons, and wrestles with web issues

The question of what’s next for Black Desert will soon be answered as Pearl Abyss has confirmed the date for its next Heidel Ball event. Players are invited to “come to make memories together” (and likely learn more about future update plans) on Saturday, September 24th. More information is likely to come in the following weeks, but for now there’s a calendar date for the event to mark down.

In more immediate BDO news, last week’s update to the PC version has begun the graduation process for Season of Dragons characters and has made a wide number of class changes. There’s also another round of login rewards and events to take part in.

Otherwise, Pearl Abyss has been wrestling with a whole series of website–related issues that have been mucking up registrations and logins, and the studio has assembled a lengthy list of known issues that are being investigated.