Skull and Bones’ latest dev blog talks about plundering settlements, outposts, and forts

Sure, you can attack a ship and get its goods in Skull and Bones, but the true buccaneering loot goblin knows that plundering locatiosn on land is where the big booty lies. Luckily for those goblinoids, plundering locations on land is a thing, though players are going to want to keep a few things in mind.

First, all locations can be plundered, but there are some settlements and outposts that can provide trade and resource facilities if players are on good (or at least neutral) terms with the faction controlling such locations. Settlements and outposts represent some of the opening tiers of plunder opportunity, while forts are the more lucrative but significantly more challenging as well as more aggressive since they will shoot on sight. Furthermore, all ground locations have three different tiers that can grant a general idea of the kinds of resources and resistances players can expect.



For those who aren’t keen on that whole trade thing, raiding a settlement will require players to use a spyglass to case out a target, and they can even consider weather or time of day into their siege plans.

The actual raiding of a settlement isn’t quite so direct, however: In order for plunder to succeed, players will need to stay near a settlement, wearing down defenses and stopping reinforcements while picking up loot that tries to be shepherded to the ship at certain stages. Players can sail out of the area if things get too dicey, but then that means not all of the goods will be gained. Additionally, plundering a location will have factional implications to consider. There’s a fair bit to mull over here, so curious pirates should probably read through for all of the details.