Fallout 76 hypes up the arrival of September 13’s Pitt Expeditions with a gameplay video

Regular players of Fallout 76 already know what’s coming in the title’s September 13th update, but that’s not going to stop Bethesda from hyping up the patch in general and the Pitt Expeditions in specific with a new gameplay preview video to whet players’ appetite.

The preview features lead level designer Craig Bernardo and senior quest designer Chris Marshall as they discuss the location of the Pitt, the mechanics of getting there, and what players can expect when they take on the two missions that will be available.

The game’s latest newsletter further talks up the Expeditions feature and the update’s new SCORE Board, as well as the weekend’s scheduled events.

