Dune Awakening gives curious players weekly concept art sneak peeks on its website

If you’ve been hungry for more details about Dune: Awakening after its Gamescom reveal, you’re unfortunately going to have to wait for something more substantive (like a release date, for example). Still, there have been plenty of concept art pieces added to the game’s website, so there’s a little something to tide fans over.

The images themselves aren’t exactly information-filled in terms of gameplay, but they do provide more setting details for fans, showcasing the harsh environmental features of Arrakis, the tensions between the Harkonnen and Atreides, and the frontier town of Windsack.

We’ve collected the images currently on hand in a gallery below in case you don’t feel like scrolling through a hyper-fancy website, though interested fans may still want to at least stop by regardless to sign up for beta. Otherwise, the gallery awaits below the cut.

