Monsters & Memories reflects on two years of development, starts eying ‘Phase 2’

When I saw that Monsters & Memories was already celebrating the second anniversary of the onset of development, I had a moment of denial. There’s no way that it’s been that long already. However, I do trust the devs to know more than I do, which is why I got past my disbelief to settle in and read this retrospective on the indie MMO’s journey so far.

The team at Niche Worlds Cult said that a bulk of the time has been spent growing the community, building up the team, and working on the game’s proof of concept.

“We’re now closing out Year 2 and looking ahead to the next year,” the devs said. “There’s still a ton of work to do, but nothing has been a major surprise or hurdle to date.”

The team said that it’s forging ahead with finishing core systems, solidifying the proof of concept, and playtesting the game extensively. “If everything is looking good, and you all are hyped on what we’re making, [we’ll be] moving into Phase 2,” said the group.