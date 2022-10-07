Lost Ark offers start date and timing for western European and South American server merges

The smooshing together of servers for Lost Ark, which readers will remember was first detailed at the beginning of September, is proceeding on as scheduled with round two, specifically targeting servers in western Europe and South America.

The merging will occur this Wednesday, October 12th, starting at 3:00 a.m. EDT, and will condense four servers in each region into two. Downtime for the regions experiencing the server merges is expected to run for 12 hours, while all other regions will undergo maintenance but will only be down for four hours. This merger will also start off a new track of daily login goodies that can be claimed for up to 16 days.

Players in the affected regions are advised to keep an eye on the game’s official forums for updates and details, but until then, Lost Ark players in those parts of the globe are at least aware of all of the specific timing.