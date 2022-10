If Lord of the Rings Online has been demure about some of its past content releases, no one will be able to lob that accusation at the studio’s approach to the upcoming Before the Shadow mini-expansion. Standing Stone Games has been cranking out articles and developer videos to talk about the upcoming drop’s zones and features, and now the studio’s checking off another box on its list by discussing the lore of this early game region.

Lead World Builder Chris Pierson jumped onto the Friday livestream to talk about the background, setting, and story in a relatively spoiler-free fashion. This is particularly interesting considering that Before the Shadow’s two new zones will have a storyline that will run in parallel with other early narrative in the MMO, so it has to fit into all of that without contradicting it.

Check it out below!