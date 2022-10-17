Star Anvil’s Secret World TTRPG shares images of card decks and draugr as crowdfunding moves past $100K

The TTRPG for The Secret World being created and crowdfunded by Star Anvil Studios continues to roar along. As of this story’s writing, the Kickstarter drive has blown past the $100K funding mark, which means that another stretch goal has unlocked in the form of three new maps – one for the headquarters of each of the game’s three factions. These maps will be added to those who pledged at least $40. The post that announced the new stretch goal also offered up digital mock-ups of what the game’s power card and monster card decks should look like.

More recently, the TTRPG’s Kickstarter shared a sneak peek at art for the draugr, along with a little blurb from one of the game’s artists, who says this version of the well-known enemy type is noticeably different from the in-game version in order to “freshen up” its look.

Readers will recall that the TTRPG’s crowdfunding drive had blazed by its original $40K ask on the same week its Kickstarter opened – despite the sourcebooks and materials costing a minimum of $40 digitally and $60 physically.