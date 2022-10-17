Chimeraland completes server merges and announces price hikes on iOS

Last week Chimeraland announced that it would be merging down its global servers after just three months of operation (and its low Steam numbers certainly paint a picture about why). As of the game’s latest update it appears those merges have completed without any apparent hiccups.

The rest of this latest patch is pretty thin for the most part, as it primarily adjusts a few existing features, adds a new bloodline expansion system, and adds an extremely fluffy fox critter to the game.

There is some bad news for iOS players, as Chimeraland is the latest mobile game saying it’s been forced to hike up prices for purchases as a result of Apple’s requirements. Pricing for Android and PC players remains unchanged.

