Genshin Impact warms up two new characters for November’s content update

Just a month after its huge 3.1 update and first anniversary, Genshin Impact is delivering yet another hefty update for its adoring fans. On November 2nd, the open world RPG will drop Update 3.2, which it’s calling “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

The update adds more story, wrapping up the Sumeru arc, and trots out two more collectable and playable characters: the childlike Nahida and the intellectual Layla. It will also land with some fun events, including a “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy,” which is like Pokémon… only with fungus. Gotta collect them all?

Past 3.2, Genshin Impact has been teasing the 3.3 update. We know that it will include Italian and Turkish subtitles, and it’s rumored that the patch will also include two new artifact sets.