Massively OP Podcast Episode 394: To pre-patch or not to pre-patch

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s big release, World of Warcraft’s two-part pre-patch, LOTRO’s happy surprises, City of Heroes’ massive volunteer patch, and what we do with our digital clutter.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, City of Heroes
- News: New World pushes out Brimstone Sands, sees higher concurrencies
- News: World of Warcraft’s pre-patch is coming in two phases
- News: LOTRO sneaks in a bunch of quality-of-life improvements
- News: City of Heroes Homecoming drops a huge patch
- News: FFXIV releases Patch 6.25
- Mailbag: Do we have useless MMO items we don’t throw out?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Bold Wanderers” from New World
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
