Massively OP Podcast Episode 394: To pre-patch or not to pre-patch

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s big release, World of Warcraft’s two-part pre-patch, LOTRO’s happy surprises, City of Heroes’ massive volunteer patch, and what we do with our digital clutter.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

