Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.25 is live today with new types of dungeons and new quests

Are you ready for a new style of dungeon? How about helping a rabbit and a robot open a cafe at the end of the universe? Maybe you just want new powerful weapons provided by a naked man? Whichever of the three applies to you, Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 6.25 has you covered. And if all three apply to you, well, so much the better, since all of these are important elements of the update in question.

Players can take on the new Variant Dungeons and Criterion Dungeons with this update, earning a new sort of currency that can be exchanged for rewards. There are also new tribal quests focusing on the Last Dregs founded in Ultima Thule and the new Manderville Weapons obtainable by those who have made it through the Hildibrand quest lines to date. Check out everything in the patch notes, or just jump in and start pursuing all the new goals available to you.