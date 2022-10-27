MapleStory Fest confirms a November 12 date and a return to in-person festivities

Nexon has just announced that the fan festival for MapleStory is coming back for its fifth year on Saturday, November 12th, and is also making a return to an in-person event when it takes over the City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles that date.

Naturally, the event’s website calls attention to the ever-present concerns of COVID-19, particularly when previous in-person gaming shows and cons saw outbreaks and at least one death. To that point, those who are going to be going to Los Angeles will need to provide proof of vaccination, submit to a temperature check, and wear a mask, and the in-person event is sold out.

Those who aren’t able to get to the festival live can still enjoy the event digitally through livestreams, while other things like community events and in-game giveaways are also planned. Naturally, the event will also be a stage to showcase upcoming content for both MapleStory and MapleStory M, so there will be plenty of reasons for fans to engage in the festivities. We once again urge anyone reading this to weigh the risks of going to a live event and to take as many precautions as possible.