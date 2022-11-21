Riders of Icarus’ November update preps for December events, new mounts, and Fenris weapon awakening

It appears that Riders of Icarus is one of those houses on the street that throws up its holiday decorations the second November rolls around, and while the game isn’t expressly getting prepared for Christmas, it is loading up a couple of events for December in its November patch including daily login goodies, a writ merchant, and an ICA Day event on December 3rd.

The rest of the patch is otherwise pretty flimsy, with the promise of new mounts, the addition of awakening for Fenris weapons, the end of the chaos blacksmith quest, and a small list of fixes. Of particular note here is that there is no mention of anything crypto-related; readers will remember that Icarus elected to go pay-to-earn earlier this year, which subsequently went into a tailspin as its related token dropped to around ten cents of its value two months later.

By the way, that token has since fallen flat on its face. How’s that for ROI?