MechWarrior Online reworks its Terra Therma map, adds more shiny ‘Mechs, and readies annual reward handouts

When a volcano has what’s referred to as a “supermassive” eruption, you can be pretty certain that the event will have changed the landscape. That’s the explanation that MechWarrior Online is giving for a rework to the Terra Therma map that’s part of its latest patch, which has suffered a cataclysmic eruption and thus dramatically changed the battlefield.

Terra Therma has blown up so hard that it has a new name – Terra Therma Crucible – and has also eliminated the map’s second floor, opened up its center for long range combat, and moved several capture points to a centralized location when the map is played in domination and conquest theta modes.

The latest patch to the online ‘Mech shooter has introduced another round of shiny platinum chassis, made some tweaks to several existing maps (without forcing them to be blown up), adjusted some ‘Mech quirks, and prepared for its annual rewards to players, which will be doled out on November 22nd.