Star Stable’s winter event promises returning activities, new quests, and more currency awfulness (possibly)

Winter is coming to Jorvik as Star Stable is preparing for the return of its seasonal festivities from Wednesday, December 7th, to Tuesday, January 10th, and it’s bringing along new things, old things, and the possibility of a very unwanted thing if our read of the press release is accurate.

We’ll start with the nice stuff: The wintertime event promises to bring back all of the festivities from events past as well as new quests, new horses, four new races, and a new companion by the name of Snoble the Gnome. Later on in the span of the event, players will be asked to help an NPC by the name of Scott Buttergood with helping find a yeti through a series of quests, and players will be able to get some free daily gifts from the Yule Tree.

Now for the potential bad news: The announcement notes that “players should make sure they’ve stretched and warmed up for the annual Winter Village Race – where they can earn winter tokens.” Readers might remember that the game’s Halloween event had a soul shard currency that was required to open event quests, which was decried by players for its excessive levels of grind. The reference to “tokens” and the event quests with Scott Buttergood could mean that the system is being used once more.

We do have to point out that this has not been officially confirmed, but if this is the case, ideally Star Stable Entertainment will take player complaints under advisement.



WARNING We expect high volumes of snow with a risk of blizzards! We advise that all citizens of Jorvik prepare for a snow crisis. 🌬️ #SSOWinter pic.twitter.com/aCNsMDcOiF — Star Stable (@StarStable) November 28, 2022

source: press release