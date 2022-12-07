Black Desert ramps up for its 2022 Calpheon Ball with in-game events and promise of its twin class reveal

Some big reveals and a lot of celebration are on the horizon for Black Desert fans. The 2022 Calpheon Ball from Los Angeles, CA, is kicking off this Saturday, December 10th, at 6:00 p.m. EST, and the game is eager to share in the festival spirit with events like Twitch Drops full of goodies and some significant item drop rates.

As for the Ball itself, Pearl Abyss has confirmed that the upcoming twin classes, the Maegu and Woosa, will be showcased during the event along with the promise of “other huge game surprises.” Our own columnist Carlo will be among the attendees for the Ball, so make sure to check back for all of the big reveals.

Meanwhile, this week’s update for PC adds a solo version of Yolunakea, a new expedition region where guilds can fight the guild boss Khan, and updates to several items and classes among other things.



