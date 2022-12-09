Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen pledges monthly pre-alpha tests in 2023

The testing cadence for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is about to pick up pace, as the studio announced that it’s going to be running monthly pre-alpha tests starting in January 2023. The only caveat is that to participate, you need to buy a VIP (or better) pledge from the game’s store.

Visionary Realms has offered vague promises of more regular testing this fall, but this actually confirms the details of that.

As you mull over whether or not to dip into Pantheon’s early age, you can prepare yourself by learning how to pronounce a dictionary’s worth of fantasy terms for this fictional world: