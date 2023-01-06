Starbase prepares for its next in-game spaceship showcase on January 27

If you’re a fan of starships, specifically the ones built in the early access sandbox of Starbase, then you’ve got an important couple of calendar dates to note as the game’s third Eos Con in-game event is coming on the weekend of Friday, January 27th.

The event will be at the Origin Gate on the live server and promises an improved lot layout for visitors as well as a new capital ship showcase area. Those who are interested in having their work on display can fill out an application form, while those who are just looking to visit the event can keep up-to-date via a special Discord channel.

As for the game itself, its update history is primarily full of smaller fixes and patches that address things like common crashes and moon mining, along with a variety of Cargo Crisis events where players have to either salvage cargo into ore or protect salvagers, which have been running in recent months.