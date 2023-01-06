Betawatch: Pantheon schedules its first monthly alpha for later this month

So some people may have been a bit skeptical when Pantheon promised it would have monthly alpha tests in 2023. And, you know, there’s good reason to be skeptical, but in this case, it looks like Pantheon’s developers are putting their alpha where their mouths are because the first test runs for 24 hours on January 28th. Put that on your hard drive and test it.

Weird note to start off the first Betawatch of 2023, I know, but that’s where we are and that’s where we’ll continue to be. But you can still check out everything we know of in testing just below, and you can even let us know if something is missing or skipped to another test phase without us noticing. Please do, in fact! We like this stuff to be up to date.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured Online: Early access, entering closed development January 31st

Frozen Flame: Early access

Galahad 3093: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023 (first on January 28th)

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access on January 26th

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Waven: Open alpha

