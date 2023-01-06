Betawatch: Pantheon schedules its first monthly alpha for later this month

So some people may have been a bit skeptical when Pantheon promised it would have monthly alpha tests in 2023. And, you know, there’s good reason to be skeptical, but in this case, it looks like Pantheon’s developers are putting their alpha where their mouths are because the first test runs for 24 hours on January 28th. Put that on your hard drive and test it.
- Waven continues with its hotfixes and updates and putting its notes in French. Which makes sense because it’s a French game, really.
- Titans of Time is a browser-based 3D MMO that was made by two people. That’s more than enough reason to perhaps give it a look.
- Speaking of stuff in early access you didn’t know about, how does old-school vibes with that new-school action combat sound? That’s The Adventurer’s Domain Online.
- Last but not least, Bellatores got more than $30 million dollars invested… and it’s been quiet for a year now. A bit sus, after all.
Weird note to start off the first Betawatch of 2023, I know, but that’s where we are and that’s where we’ll continue to be. But you can still check out everything we know of in testing just below, and you can even let us know if something is missing or skipped to another test phase without us noticing. Please do, in fact! We like this stuff to be up to date.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access, entering closed development January 31st
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023 (first on January 28th)
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access on January 26th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha