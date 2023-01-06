Pantheon Rise of the Fallen’s first monthly pre-alpha test runs for 24 hours on January 28

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen pledged that it would be running pre-alpha tests every month starting in 2023, and it is holding fast to that promise at least in the month of January as the devs announced a date of Saturday, January 28th.

This next pre-alpha will be a 24 hour-long affair much like December’s test, with the servers scheduled to go live at 1:00 p.m. EST. As a reminder, pre-alpha rounds of testing are open only to those who have bought into Pantheon at the VIP level or better.

In the meantime, there’s the usual schedule of events on deck for the next few weeks, such as another developer livestream, the next edition of the Parting the Veil podcast, and the end-of-month newsletter.

source: Twitter (1, 2)
