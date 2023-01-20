Conan Exiles puts out a stability patch to PTS and a 2022 video retrospective

Nobody can balk at a stability patch, so ideally players of Conan Exiles will be happy to see one such patch available on the PTS.

As one might expect, the patch fixes crashes, optimizes loading times, improves memory usage for various activities like spellcasting and resource retrieval, and implements a system that prioritizes model loading based on visibility (aka occlusion) among other things.

In other Exiles news, the devs at Funcom are taking a look back at 2022 in video form, recapping updates like follower emotes, a revamped building system, its battle pass monetization switch, and of course sorcery.