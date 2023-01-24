Broken Ranks players have died 6.3M times since its launch one year ago

Believe it or not, Polish studio Whitemoon Games launched Broken Ranks a year ago tomorrow, and the devs are celebrating in a recap post and an infographic. Apparently, in just one year, you folks have played 12.4 million hours, done 4.1 million quests, killed 7.6 million bosses, earned 15.4 billion gold, and died 6.3 million times. Also, you just can’t stop rolling Fire Mages, and no one can blame you.

There are in-game celebrations as well, including the Khold Birthday quest launching tomorrow, a trailer that isn’t live just yet, and a shop refresh. As a bonus, the devs got you a present:

“[E]very active player (meaning a player who has logged in during the last 30 days) will receive 7 days of free premium account. If you already have premium account, it’ll be extended by 7 days. Those who haven’t logged in during the last 30 days will get a link to activate their bonus in the next mailing. Additional premium account time will be added on the 25th of January.”