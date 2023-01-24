Massively OP Podcast Episode 406: Ulduar and Umbar

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about the Blizzard doomsday in China, Lord of the Rings Online’s 2023 roadmap, WoW Classic’s latest phase, the January drop for Final Fantasy XIV, and how Blizzard can rebuild its reputation.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO
- News: Blizzard and NetEase don’t back down from the game apocalypse in China
- News: Wrath Classic moves into Phase 2
- News: Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.3 arrived
- News: Lord of the Rings Online has ‘ambitious’ 2023 plans
- Mailbag: What can Blizzard do to restore its standing?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 406
- Podcast theme: “The Shadow Rises” from LOTRO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement