Valheim lead dev teases ‘fairly meaty’ update with fixes, updates, and new items

While Valheim has offered a long-distance look ahead to content update plans, there’s a new update that’s apparently much closer to release according to lead developer Jonathan Smårs, who describes the patch as “fairly meaty.” Mmm, patch meat.

Among the features for this upcoming update are balance changes for the Mistlands region, tweaks to fishing and related rewards, the ability to lessen flashing lights and remove those chatty ravens, and a host of bug fixes and network updates. The tweet also teases that there will be a new item and a new build piece for players to look forward to. We don’t have a date for this patch other than soon™, but know that something is coming.



Fairly meaty #Valheim patch coming soon!

* Ballista config targets

* Mistlands balance

* Wisp torches not primary targets

* Fishing/rewards tweaks

* Can turn off flashing lights & ravens

* Network fixes

* Bug fixes & more! …and a new item and build piece, can you guess what? pic.twitter.com/OJkPQc6VbL — Jonathan Smårs (@jsmars) January 26, 2023