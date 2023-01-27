Tower of Fantasy unveils a frosty karate robot coming to the roster on February 2

Have you ever worn shoes that could kill? You will be if you’re going to be playing as Alyss, the new Simulacrum arriving to Tower of Fantasy as part of its Wandering Amidst Miasma update that’s landing on February 2nd. And yes, her weapons are literally a pair of shoes known as Unyielding Wing.

Specifically, these frosty heels help Alyss unleash a variety of devastating ice-based kick attacks as she flips, twirls, and spins her way to the death of her enemies. Alyss can also transform into a little fairy for some reason. The game’s Twitter account has offered up a dossier of the character for those who are curious.

As we reported before, the game will also be marking its half-year anniversary in this patch, with a special event, an upcoming showcase of player-made artwork on the billboards of Mirroria, and a cash shop event that lets players receive a double bonus upon the first top-up of currency. In the meantime, there’s a Dreamy Disco event still ongoing and the second half of a login rewards event to partake in. More details about the new update are outlined on the site and a video of Alyss in action awaits below.

