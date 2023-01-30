The Adventurer’s Domain Online makes a ‘rough around the edges’ early access debut

The Adventurer’s Domain Online, a developing MMORPG that aspires to meld old-school vibes with modern action combat, officially arrived into Steam early access last week and has made no bones about its current state according to a dev blog that went out before early access began:

“TADO is rough around the edges for sure, but is it pretty much complete? No, not really, there’s a lot of content that still needs to be finished and introduced to the world, and there’s a lot of content that’s still working its way through the pipeline. We will give more precise plans on this over the next week – the current build is pretty locked down with most of our effort in the very short term likely focused on putting out fires.”

With that elephant in the room addressed, the devs at Unbalanced Equations point out that there is still plenty for early arrivals to do, including the first two chapters of its main story, side questing, crafting and transporting goods, leveling, and rare monster hunting among other things. As of right now, user reviews are at a “Mostly Positive” aggregate, with most of them applauding the developers’ open communication while also admitting that its rough edges are indeed accurate.

