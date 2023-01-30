Whatever happened to Swords of Legends Online?

A funny thing happened as we were moving through our news room today. Bree noted out of the blue that we hadn’t seen any sort of big noise out of Swords of Legends Online, and she promised me a tasty chicken sandwich if I went digging.

So here we are wondering whatever happened to the MMORPG, and I regret to inform you that it doesn’t look like good news. Also the chicken sandwich was a lie, apparently.

The game’s last actual content update was a minor patch last November, which fixed a Halloween event, corrected text errors, and made sure the battle pass displayed the correct end date. The maintenance and patch notes portion of the forums otherwise simply alerts to regularly scheduled maintenance.

To find new posts we have to turn to the news and announcements forums, which is primarily dominated by weekly cash shop updates and one cash shop currency promotion. The game’s official Discord appears to be full of unhappy gamers, most of whom have covered announcement posts with waves of clown-based emoji or letters to spell out “clown” and “scam.”

