Lord of the Rings Online struggles to find solution to Ill Omens event rewards

After a shaky appearance in 2022 2021, Lord of the Rings Online’s Ill Omens is back — and SSG is frantically making changes to keep the skirmish event from devolving into contentious chaos like last year.

The big issue involves portents, which are special reusable items that grant strong temporary buffs. Think of them as basically a “oh crap!” skill that you happen to have in your pocket. As portents are so desirable yet the grind for them is so real, players were (and still are) up in arms around accruing them, as portents are seen as mandatory for raid-level content. Last year, players were able to get all three portents, but this year the game was changed so you could only grind out one.

With Ill Omens’ activation this week, the studio said that it’s been evaluating feedback around portents and is making some changes to these rewards. The big takeaway is that while participating players can only earn one portent for each character throughout this event, the rest of the portents will be thrown into the Carn Dûm instance cluster for level-capped players to chase even after the event is completed.

“The items will remain bound to character. They will NOT be made into account bound items,” the studio clarified.

