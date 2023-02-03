Rumbleverse and Knockout City announce sunsets, Back 4 Blood announces maintenance mode

We have an unfortunate trifecta of bad multiplayer gaming news, especially for fans of the battle royale title Rumbleverse, the team-based dodgeball battler Knockout City, and the co-op zombie shoot-em-up Back 4 Blood, as all three titles are effectively wrapping up.

Epic Games confirmed the wholesale sunset of Rumbleverse on Tuesday, February 28th, after only six months of live operation. Players will be getting refunds, while developer Iron Galaxy left open the vague possibility of the pro wrestling battle royale game coming back in some manner. “You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form,” the post notes. “If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you’ll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon.”



Knockout City plans to go dark on June 6th, which makes its upcoming February 28th Season 9 the game’s last after two years of updates. However, the devs confirm that a private hosted version of the game will go live for PC, so it’s a bit like a sunset and a maintenance mode announcement in one.

Finally, developer Turtle Rock Studios is moving forward with its next game project, which means that Back 4 Blood will no longer see any updates. The shooter will remain online for players, as will its various online social media and communities, but the small team is now moving away from the game to work on its next AAA project.