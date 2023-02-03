Overwatch 2’s director maps out the future without map pools and less map frequency

Get dunked.

Hey there, Overwatch 2 player! Do you like map pools? No, you don’t; basically no one did, and so they’re being removed according to a new letter from director Aaron Keller. He admits up front that players were right and Blizzard was wrong, and they will be removed for Season 4, although not for Season 3. A Twitter response clarified that the reason was simply timing because the next season is about to go live and already locked to further changes.

Keller also promises that the team is going to do some alteration of the probability for how often certain maps do show up; while there isn’t an algorithm to push newer maps to come up more often, the small pool size for some game modes might be contributing or causing this. He also talks about looking into spawn points and the like for certain maps to alleviate pain points. If you’re curious about the evolution of the game’s map design, it’s worth a read. If you’re instead curious about the supposed introduction of the game’s promised PvE mode, we have a video for you.

