Betawatch: Quinfall plans a big dang world, not player funding

Quinfall is a new MMORPG on the way that either has a big issue with the number five or people named Quin, which may or may not include Dr. Michaela Quinn. On that matter, the title is silent. On the matter of size, the developers are already promising a big world that may be getting somewhat overpromised, but they’re also not planning player funding, so that’s a good thing. We’ll forgive them a bit of overenthusiastic promising. For now.
- Were you looking for more of The Crew? Well, here comes The Crew Motorfest, so fest your motors! Wait, fest isn’t a verb. Should fest be a verb? Let me know in the comments.
- Former members of DICE are working together to build a co-op RPG for small populations, so like a survivalbox but not. That’s pretty cool. Do you think that’s cool? Let me know in the comments.
- Fractured Online is now aiming to be back online for players in March on new servers. Didn’t this game deserve better? Let me know in the comments.
- Last but not least, Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff has downsized its team, unfortunately. Let me know how you’re sad about it in the comments.
And now you may descend to the comments, wherein I have asked you to let me know about many things. In addition to those things, I would also love if you let me know about anything that has slipped into another test phase without us noticing. That’s just kind of you.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam, launches on February 7th
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023 (first on January 28th)
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access on January 26th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha