New Turkish MMO Quinfall says it won’t seek player money before launch

On Monday, we inadvertently set off a bit of a firestorm by reporting on new Turkish MMORPG The Quinfall, which studio Vawraek Technology said would be “the biggest MMORPG universe in the world.” The game, funded by a Turkish investment company, claims to offer everything from sailing and player-run tavens to a music system and time travel, which is certainly a lot from a brand-new company building its first MMO.

Vawraek made another announcement this morning, clearly intended to assuage concerns about the game’s funding – i.e., it’s not seeking player crowdfunding.

“We want to clarify that we won’t be seeking for any financial support from our followers during any point in development,” the studio says. “What we want at Vawraek Technologies is to bring our followers on our development journey, which is why we are planning to do an extensive closed beta in the upcoming stages of development.”

We do note with some curiosity that the developers’ June 2022 tweet about building the biggest MMORPG map in the world has been deleted since we embedded it on Monday.