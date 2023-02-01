Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida espouses excitement and encouragement for the upcoming Blue Protocol

In the grand battle between the upcoming Blue Protocol and the current master of the Japanese MMORPG market, Final Fantasy XIV, producer and director Naoki Yoshida is cheering for… everyone. No, really. A livestream that was only in Japanese from earlier this month has gotten fan-added subtitles in which Yoshida expresses nothing but good wishes for the Blue Protocol team and sees it as a good thing for fans and for both games to have healthy competition.

I don’t mean it in a condescending way, but I’m really looking forward to it.

Aside from a variant on his trademark “please look forward to it,” Yoshida expresses admiration for the former FFXIV team members who have gone to work on the new title, and community manager Foxclon expresses similar excitement for upcoming beta tests. It’s a short watch just below, but it should definitely give fans of one or both games a sense that the producer of FFXIV is excited for more games in the genre.

🔴During a recent Nico Nico Livestream – Naoki Yoshida, the director & producer for FINAL FANTASY XIV, had some choice words in regard to BLUE PROTOCOL and what this means for the MMO genre. 🔽We've gone ahead and subtitled his words below: