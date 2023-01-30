Quinfall claims it’ll be ‘the biggest MMORPG universe in the world’

Don’t look now, but there’s a brand-new player on the MMORPG board. Welcome Turkey-based Vawraek Technology, which was founded in 2021 and is apparently hard at work on a new title called The Quinfall.

The Quinfall is a middle ages-themed MMO that involves a cursed crown, a land in chaos, and an overarching mystery. The alpha project — which is taking “closed beta” sign-ups at the moment — offers a variety of biomes, seasonal weather, a dynamic ecosystem, player-run taverns, board games, a music system, climbing, secrets, a robust character creation platform, treasure hunting, base building, oceanic sailing, and interconnected crafting professions.

Oh, and if that’s not enough, Quinfall also features time travel to different epochs. You know, just in case you want to go check out steampunk robots and trains (which are featured in the video below).

The studio is certainly writing some big checks that it hope it can cash: “Vawraek is going to present the biggest MMORPG universe in the world to the global audience with their new game, Quinfall,” the studio’s website says. “In the upcoming years, Vawraek aims to adapt the real life into the digital world by creating a meta world in a vast size that has never been seen before.”

The company prominently lists its core investor the Istanbul-based H2O Beyond Investment, which is apparently not the same as the scandal-plagued H2O Asset Management firm or the H2O.ai firm, which also makes it rather difficult to find much info on the company. Its website claims it was founded in 2020 to “focus on startups in the artificial intelligence, fintech, and gaming industries.”

If you’d like to keep an eye on whether the game can live up to these dreams – and you speak Turkish – there’s a Discord too.