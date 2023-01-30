Diablo III brings a talent tree-granting new season to its public test realm January 31

Players of Diablo III can now pretty much expect each new season of the ARPG will bring some form of distinct mechanical shift for its duration, and Season 28 is certainly no exception, as it’s bringing its own season-specific talent tree to PTR tomorrow on Tuesday, January 31st.

This new season, subtitled Rites of Sanctuary, revolves around a mysterious Altar of Rites discovered in the Festering Woods. Interacting with this altar opens up a tree of 28 seals and three legendary potion powers, which players can unlock to augment their build and playstyle. Unlocking seals and potions requires gathering materials in the usual manner: “rummaging across Sanctuary slaying scores of demons.” Those who succeed in opening up the entire tree will get a unique cosmetic reward in the form of a pair of spicy wings (to wear, not to eat, sadly).



In addition, the patch that is also adding mechanics to smooth out the path to obtaining a primal item by introducing a primal item recipe accessible through Kanai’s Cube, which lets players upgrade a non-crafted legendary into a primal for 100 primordial ashes. This material can be obtained by salvaging a primal item at the blacksmith, which yields 55 ashes, though players should bear some caveats in mind: Only one upgraded primal item may be worn at a time, upgrades do not retain the properties of the legendary item that was used, and new affixes are rolled for all upgraded primal items.

Finally, the patch is bringing a few tweaks to the Monk class as well as some tweaks to several class-specific items. Those who are interested in what’s in this test build would do well to read through the patch notes for more, as they provide specifics on the new season’s tree node effects and the materials required to unlock them.