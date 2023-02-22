Lost Ark protects its market from gold farmers, casts The Witchers’ Geralt into oblivion

After over a month in the game, Lost Ark is bidding farewell to its oddball pairing with The Witcher and sending poor Geralt into the west.

This “magical crossover event,” as it was presented, featured a collaboration between the two franchises with a new story, events, and cosmetics. However, the collab is now over, and the special quests that came with it are finished.

Today’s patch also made a significant change to the market presumably to keep gold farmer accounts from messing up the economy: “Players that do not have a character on their roster that is item level 1375 or higher will be restricted from selling trade skill materials on the market.”

Lost Ark x The witcher ends tomorrow. Geralt is leaving.

