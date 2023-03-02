Grab a Lords Mobile gift bundle key in honor of its seventh birthday

IGG’s multiplayer mobile-and-PC strategy MMO Lords Mobile is turning seven years old this week, I’m astonished to report, and to celebrate, the Singapore-based studio is running multiple events and giveaways for its longtime players, including a “Homecoming” event with $10,000 on the line. But for new players, it’s handing out a special set of freebies, and we’ve got a stack of keys for our readers.
The codes unlock a treasure pack that includes the following: Black Crow x10, Common Hero Chest x50, Rare Material Chest x50, Noceros Chest x30, Gryphon Chest x30, Anti-Scout (8h) x5, Shield (8h) x5, Braveheart x1, Random Relocator x5, 100 VIP Points x3, Quest Scroll (Admin) x10, Quest Scroll (Guild) x10, Training Boost (10%) x1, Research Boost (10%) x1, Build Boost (10%) x1, Gather Boost (100%)(24h) x1, 25% Player EXP Boost x1, Speed Up Training (10 m) x30, Speed Up Research(10 m) x30, and Speed Up (10 m) x30.
Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!
Here’s how to redeem your code:
- On iOS: Tap the [Solo/Hell] icon on the top left, then [News], and go to the [New Gift Code Exchange Center]. Tap [Exchange here] to be directed to the Exchange Center and enter the code. (Unlocked at Castle Lv 3.)
- On Android: Tap the [Gear] icon on the bottom right, then [Redemption Code], then enter the code.
Do note that the codes are applicable to new global accounts on mobile only; players must redeem the code within 24 hours of registration. Codes are live now and expire March 31st, so use ’em or lose ’em!
Good luck and have fun!