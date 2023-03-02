EVE Online offers players the chance to be part of a 20th anniversary mosaic

EVE Online is preparing to celebrate 20 years soon, and while there aren’t any celebration events going on quite yet, the party is beginning to gear up starting with the creation of a commemorative mosaic, and players are being enticed to join in and provide their character’s likeness.

Between now and March 22nd, players simply have to log in to the spaceship sandbox and complete three daily challenges that switch between Skilling Spree, Mining Blitz, and Skillers in the Abyss. Those who complete the requirements and qualify to have their character portrait added to the mosaic will be notified by email, while the mosaic itself will be debuted as part of May’s 20th anniversary festivities at this year’s EVE Fanfest.

On the subject of the anniversary, CCP Games promises this mosaic is “just the beginning,” with the promise of the Capsuleer Day event, more celebrations during Fanfest, and “more special moments” to mark players’ impact on New Eden. In the meantime, there’s a mosaic to build.