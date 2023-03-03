Embers Adrift’s newest dev video plays up its largest patch to date

The Embers Adrift developer team is taking a victory lap around its biggest patch to date even as it revs up for the March update to come. In a new dev video, Stormhaven Studios goes over the Threat of Grimstone patch that landed this past week as well as the box and subscription price changes that were made in the hopes of drawing in more players.

As a bonus, the second half of this studio features the team questing and fighting through the Grimstone Canyon zone. The team advised that prospect players should grab a “group of friends” to start the game together.