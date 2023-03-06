Monsters & Memories hopes to run a public stress test this month

Old school-inspired MMORPG project Monsters & Memories delivered its February report, saying that testing and work is continuing on creating a “proof of concept” for the title. But more than that, Niche Worlds Cult hopes to have a public stress test possibly for later this month.

“This test will be a very early in development look at the game, in which our focus will be technical stability,” the studio said. “It’s risky, because it’ll give everyone a firsthand view of the game as it is now, and not everyone will be able to frame their expectations accordingly — but the hope is that we’ll get technical information that’ll save us development time in the long run.”

The studio also reported that it added a new artist to the team with MMO experience, worked on more concepts and models, and redesigned the Bard class.