Classic EverQuest celebrates 24th birthday with new mission, new quests, and XP bonus

Where were you 24 years ago? I was running through a dark tunnel to go kill skellies outside of Erudin Palace in classic EverQuest, not that anybody called it classic at the time. Yes, one of the earliest big MMOs ever is turning 24 this week, and naturally, Daybreak is throwing itself a party.

To celebrate, the studio has turned on 50% bonus experience through April 1st and granted a goofy hat to all, plus subbers get a weapon ornament, goblet of adventure, and the “commemorator” title. There’s also a brand-new mission, three new quests, and a return of past anniversary content too.

“Twenty-four years. Let that sink in. That’s an incredible number of quests completed, achievements earned, baddies destroyed, zones traveled, items and commodities crafted, and everything else under the Norrathian sun. Even Lendiniara the Keeper, featured in this year’s Anniversary key-art, smiles indulgently at your progress and success. And we continue to do this because of you! Every single one of you inspires us to keep developing new content, items, and just good old fashioned gaming fun. We cannot thank you enough for being part of the EverQuest family!”

Amusingly, this event also coincides with Brew Day, which is on through March 28th, so you can partake of those festivities as well. Happy birthday, EQ!

It's our 24th Anniversary and the celebration has begun! Join us as we pass along some much-deserved gifts to all of you for being an amazing member of the #EverQuest family. We love you! https://t.co/3sOpXKRZ6R#EQ pic.twitter.com/XONm3Hzb3e — EverQuest (@everquest) March 16, 2023