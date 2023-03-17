World of Warcraft will remove the Pathfinder requirement for Battle for Azeroth flight in patch 10.0.7

Inside of you are two wolves. One of them wants to be able to fly in Battle for Azeroth areas in World of Warcraft just so it’s easier on the rare occasion that you go back to those zones and want to do stuff there. The other one doesn’t want to do anything in Battle for Azeroth zones in the first place and thus cannot get Pathfinder for flying. So it is perhaps for the best for your wolf-laden biology that WoW is removing the Pathfinder requirement for flight in these zones with patch 10.0.7 next week.

The removal of the Pathfinder requirement itself was announced previously, but it had also originally been planned for patch 10.1. Instead, it will happen next week. The achievement will remain since you get a mount out of it, but your days of being landlocked until you acquire it shall fade into memory. Also, stop swallowing wolves. Wolves shouldn’t be inside of you.