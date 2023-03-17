Star Citizen offers a statement about 3.18 downtime before discussing 3.19 mission updates

By
Chris Neal
-
    
2

Star Citizen is continuing its planned rollout of video digests like clockwork, which means that there’s a new Inside Star Citizen video that looks ahead to mission features coming in alpha 3.19. Of course, that glance to the horizon might come as cold comfort to players who are still having problems playing alpha 3.18, which prompted creative content lead Jared Huckaby to provide an updated statement about the mess before the pre-recorded video goes off.

In the opening, Huckaby tries to toe the line between apologizing, emphasizing that the game is an in-progress test build, and humanizing the devs at CIG. He states that team members are working hard and are just as frustrated with 3.18’s rollout, touching on the fact that this new build’s release was likely going to be troublesome to begin with, but ultimately apologizes again for the current state of things. On the subject of the current state of SC, there are no new status messages since yesterday’s note of things “trending in the right direction.”

The rest of the video then looks at missions, outlining how they’re built, the improvements to the mission creation workflow, and some plans for new mission types in alpha 3.19 such as mining-related missions and salvage missions, which could have evolving steps like salvagers coming under pirate attack.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
