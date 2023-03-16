Star Citizen’s partial outage continues, but CIG notes new infrastructure is ‘trending in the right direction’

The troubles for Star Citizen that were first brought on by alpha 3.18’s release last weekend continue on through this week, as the game is still in the partial outage state from last Tuesday. However, there appears to be good news on the horizon, as the game’s current status page notes what reads like some forward momentum on the matter.

The latest update post today points out that while the live servers are still seeing waves of instability, new infrastructure and a couple of maintenance breaks that occurred earlier in the week has seen things “trending in the right direction” overall. A new build for the game that features bug fixes based off of data collected since 3.18’s launch is currently being validated by QA; additional updates on that build will be shared later.

As mentioned in the lede, alpha 3.18’s release, which was meant to feature new backend tech to improve persistence, hit the game with a massive bellyflop, causing players to rage across the sandbox’s official channels. The issue was bad enough to warrant a major outage at one point, and CIG put out an apology for the garbled deployment.