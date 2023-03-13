Star Citizen remains offline as issues related to alpha 3.18 escalate the problem to a ‘major outage’

We’re following up on the catastrophic launch of Star Citizen alpha 3.18, which arrived this past weekend with a litany of problems for players including login errors, lengthy queues, and reports of buggy gameplay for those who were able to get into the game.

Initially, player furor over the alpha build’s state hit a high thanks to the aforementioned issues as well as a perception that CIG was staying quiet, but that assumption was put to bed yesterday when the game’s Twitter account offered a follow-up message and apology, which linked to the game’s status page. Looking at that status page this morning, the issue has now been upgraded to a major outage earlier today as a result of the global database entering a “bad state.”

The most recent updates involve a temporary shutdown of character repair access and word that the environment is accepting new characters, but as our own login attempt shows at the time of this writing, entry into the game still looks to be locked down.



Players are still generally upset about the launch judging by a related Reddit thread, with responses to the news bouncing between facepalming snark and well wishes to the dev team as it continues to wrestle a particularly gnarly bear of a problem.