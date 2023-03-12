Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18 craters its initial launch, causing players to riot across the internet

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Alpha 3.18 was meant to be Star Citizen’sbiggest update yet,” but what appears to have happened is a spectacularly buggy launch instead, causing players to rage all over the game’s official channels.

At the time of this writing, the forums are on fire as players report login errors, lobby errors, and an apparently bug-filled build for those who do manage to actually get in. Meanwhile, replies to official tweets from players showcase queue times that number in the thousands along with the aforementioned login error codes.

Further exacerbating the issue is the fact that many players feel that CIG has decided to remain radio silent, with many presuming that the team bolted for the weekend, which would be understandable most weekends (everybody needs time off!) but maybe a little bit unwise immediately after launching a patch the studio surely knew had issues. Sure enough, there have not been any official announcements or discussions right now, so it might be best for backers to hold off from logging in.

sources: official forums, Twitter, thanks to Yojinbok for the tip!
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleOne Shots: Apparent trap

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments