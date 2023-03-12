Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18 craters its initial launch, causing players to riot across the internet

Alpha 3.18 was meant to be Star Citizen’s “biggest update yet,” but what appears to have happened is a spectacularly buggy launch instead, causing players to rage all over the game’s official channels.

At the time of this writing, the forums are on fire as players report login errors, lobby errors, and an apparently bug-filled build for those who do manage to actually get in. Meanwhile, replies to official tweets from players showcase queue times that number in the thousands along with the aforementioned login error codes.

Further exacerbating the issue is the fact that many players feel that CIG has decided to remain radio silent, with many presuming that the team bolted for the weekend, which would be understandable most weekends (everybody needs time off!) but maybe a little bit unwise immediately after launching a patch the studio surely knew had issues. Sure enough, there have not been any official announcements or discussions right now, so it might be best for backers to hold off from logging in.