SMITE studio promises to hunt and ban accounts tied to a harassment campaign that targeted women

Titan Forge Games, aka the Hi-Rez Studios team behind SMITE, are making it very plain that targeted harassment will not be tolerated. The studio put out a statement yesterday concerning reports of a Reddit and Twitter campaign that began earlier this week meant to target female members of the MOBA’s community, while pointing out its zero tolerance policy against the behavior.

“Over the past couple of days we’ve been reviewing information about this posted on social media and sent to us by Olympians, and have been working alongside the community to report each and every one of these posts as harassment,” the statement reads. “This type of behavior has no place in the SMITE community – ever.”

The studio further promised to continue to monitor the situation internally and also promised any redditor or Twitter user who was taking part in the campaign and has a SMITE account will be permanently banned. Incidentally, attempts to unearth this campaign yielded no immediate results, so presumably these roaches have decided to try and scatter. For whatever good it will do them.



We're committed to ensuring the SMITE Community is inclusive for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Urf7URGMmB — SMITE (@SMITEGame) March 10, 2023