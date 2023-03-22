Black Desert brings more materials to PC, changes Wizard’s model on console, preps a US in-person event

This week brings more goodies to multiple versions of Black Desert, but perhaps more interestingly are extra details for an next in-person event that were shared last week. CMs and GMs of the game will be on-hand in Orange County, California, on April 22nd for the Adventurers’ Oasis event, promising quizzes, raffles, in-game battles, dinner and drinks, and some exclusive merch for those who are selected to attend.

As far as in-game affairs are concerned, the PC version’s newest patch is mostly about earning materials: A new Wildspark hunting byproduct currency that drops from King Rawr-rawr has been added, mythril acquisition from certain sources has been increased, and more contribution points can be gained from new weekly quests. The patch also lets players trade golden seals for items at the Calpheon City stablemaster, adds the character statues for Arena of Solare’s winners, and makes a few fixes along the way.

Meanwhile on the console version of the game, the highlight of its patch is changes to the Wizard’s character model with some new animations and posture to match. The update also ramps up combat XP gains from life skilling, reduces the contribution point requirements for certain nodes, and makes some bartering changes, among other updates.