Star Wars: The Old Republic punches PvP Season 2 into next week’s navcomputer

Following the first PvP season that itself came after a revamp of competitive scene, Star Wars: The Old Republic is pulling the trigger on Season 2 this coming March 28th.
By participating in the weekly challenges, players can earn new cosmetic sets and housing decor.
The theme of the season sounds pretty fun, too: “Behind the scenes, dark forces are pulling strings and twisting the competition into a recruitment tool for an organization of assassins. Are competitors fighting for glory and prizes, or are they fighting for their lives?”
Source: SWTOR
